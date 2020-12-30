WANTED: Suspects who used saw to break into business

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help locating two men who broke into a business with a saw. Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward in hopes someone will come forward with information leading to their arrests.

Take a look at the photos released from officials.

Below is the official report and details on the suspects. If you have any information on this case, call Crimestoppers where you could receive a $5,000 reward.

WANTED:

Men who used saw to cut through door

of business, stole over $20,000 cash

For Immediate Release: December 28, 2020



Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a Burglary of a Building.



On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at approximately 3:45 a.m., two unknown suspects burglarized a business located in the 8800 block of W. Sam Houston Pkwy. S. in Houston, Texas. Video surveillance captured the suspects cutting through the back door using a saw to make entry into the building. During the incident, the suspects stole over $20,000 in cash from the business. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.



Suspect #1: Black male, 20 to 30 years old, 5’05” to 5’10”, 150-175 lbs.; wearing a hooded jacket, pants and boots.



Suspect #2: Black male, 20 to 35 years old, 5’05” to 5’10”, 150-175 lbs.; wearing a jacket, baseball hat and a mask.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.





HPD 1464547-20