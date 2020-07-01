Warrants issued for 6 former HPD officers involved in 2019 botched raid

New details are being released by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office about the botched raid on Harding Street back on 1/28/2019. It was an HPD raid involving an exchange of gunfire between married couple Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle, and police. The shootout ended in the death of the couple.

District Attorney Kim Ogg says warrants are being issued for the six former officers from Houston’s narcotics division.

Below is a list of those charged as of July 1, 2020:

(Former) Officer Hodgie Armstrong State Jail Felony Charged one time with tampering with a government record

(Former) Officer Steven Bryant State Jail Felony and he could serve six months to two years in jail. Charged twice with of tampering with a government record (confidential informant forms which contain details of money allegedly given to informants for services or buying drugs.) Third-Degree Felony One charge of theft by a public servant between $2,500 and $30,000

(Former) Officer Gerald Goines Third-Degree Felony which could mean 2-10 years of prison time Charged 3 times with tampering with a government record (search warrants.) Third-Degree Felony One charge of theft by a public servant between $2,500 and $30,000.

(Former) Sgt. Clemente Reyna State Jail Felony Charged three times for tampering with a government record (confidential informant forms.) Third-Degree Felony One charge of theft by a public servant between $2,500 and $30,000

(Former) Lt. Robert Gonzales State Jail Felony One charge of misapplication of fiduciary property for reckless handling money belonging to HPD. Gonzales was in a position of trust that required he verify and authorize expenditures not exceeding $2,500.

(Former) Sgt. Thomas Wood State Jail Felony One charge of tampering with a government record (confidential informant form.) Third-Degree Felony One charge of theft by a public servant between $2,500 and $30,000



