WASHINGTON (WFLA) — In a video that has spread on social media, protesters can be seen handing over an apparent agitator to police during protests in Washington D.C. over the weekend.
Protesters took to the streets of the nation’s capital this past weekend to demonstrate their frustration with police brutality and social justice following George Floyd’s death.
A collection of demonstrators can be seen on video approaching a man who appeared to be destroying the sidewalk. They grabbed him and struggled with him as they carried him over to police custody.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump wants governors to ‘dominate’ protesters
- Congressional Black Caucus drafting police reform bills
- California lawmakers hope to give voice to protestors’ concerns while condemning violence, looting
- Pres. Trump threatens to deploy military if states don’t stop violent protests
- FEMA head urges hurricane prep in midst of coronavirus pandemic