WATCH: Anniston police officers show off their dance moves while volunteering

by: Nicholas Erebia

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Anniston Police Department

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) – If you’re gonna dance like no one is looking, you might want to make sure no one is, otherwise, you might end up like Officers Underwood and Roston and have your coworker film you and put up on social media.

“I looked over and saw those two dancing, and I just pulled out my phone and started recording,” said Sergeant Michael Webb of the Anniston Police Department.

The officers were volunteering at the Anniston Soup Bowl when they had a moment to themselves. That’s when Sergeant Webb noticed Underwood and Roston break out moves while they were waiting to serve their community.

You can find the quick dance routine from the Anniston Police Department down below.

Sergeant Webb was glad he was able to capture this moment and share it with people on social media.

“When people typically see police officers, it’s when they’re working and they have to be serious,” Sergeant Webb said. “I think this help shows that we’re people, too, and we like to cut loose and have fun.”

What do you think of the dancing skills from the officers? Let me know on Twitter: @NickErebia.

