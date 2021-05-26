WATCH: One man flown to hospital after crashing into gas pump, truck and pump catches fire

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One man has been flown to the hospital late Wednesday morning after he crashed into a gas pump at a gas station in Mount Pocono, according to the Coolbaugh Township fire chief.

He says the driver crossed the median on Route 940 and smashed into a gas pump at C&C Performance Centers causing the car, as well as the gas pump, to catch fire. A bystander allegedly pulled the driver from the car. He was flown to the hospital for his injuries.


They say the fire has been put out and Route 940 East and 940 West are now back open. The gas station and attached pizzeria & deli will be closed at least the remainder of the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

holiday travel NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-730AM 05262021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 630-7AM 05262021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6-630AM 05262021

TIME LAPSE: Wednesday sunrise

Mystery Wire - Marilyn Monroe's Death

Lunar Eclipse Time Lapse of Super Flower Blood Moon

Water Vapor - Adam Krueger

Super Flower Blood Moon - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Futurecast - NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Adam Krueger

Texas Drought Conditions

California Lake Fire Evacuations

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

National Safe Boating Week

Construction workers "Working in the Weather" - Carrigan Chauvin

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss