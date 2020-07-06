WATCH: One of the largest fireworks displays in Texas

News

Live Stream will appear in this story; WesTex Connect Fireworks spectacular is set to begin at 10:00 p.m. CT

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The WesTex Connect Fireworks spectacular, one of the largest fireworks display and show in the state of Texas is set to begin at 10 p.m. central.

The WesTex Connect Fireworks Spectacular, presented by WesTex Connect of Abilene, counts with multiple platforms full of fireworks spread over a 16-acre area.

The show can be seen from multiple locations in the Key City, with Shotwell Stadium and nearby areas being good spots to see the show.

Event organizer Richard Kemp says despite the cancellation of the Abilene Freedom Festival, “the show is still on.”

The event live stream will appear in this story.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

The Rose Family Legacy Winners

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Rose Family Legacy Winners"

July 4th Inspired Workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4th Inspired Workouts"

BBQ'ing With Legendary Houston Oilers QB Dan Pastorini

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBQ'ing With Legendary Houston Oilers QB Dan Pastorini"

Thomas Jefferson through the eyes of his black descendant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Jefferson through the eyes of his black descendant"

Does Smoking Cause COVID Spread?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Does Smoking Cause COVID Spread?"

Destination Texas: Big Spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destination Texas: Big Spring"

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Hot Hazy Humid

Hot Humid and Hazy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hot Humid and Hazy"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular