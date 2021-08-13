Watch out for these weekend road closures around Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- Weekend road closures can often slow down those plans if you don’t plan ahead, however it looks like this weekend there are just minor spots to watch out for.

Starting on the Southwest freeway where the northbound ramp to get to the Beltway-8 west will be completely closed. This starts Friday night at 9 P.M. and reopens Monday morning at 5 A.M. Drivers should take the ramp to go east on the Beltway, take the first exit from there, and u-turn to get back to main lanes.

The other spot of town to watch out for is on 45 Gulf freeway, this one however, is not a total closure. Instead you will see a lot of orange cones blocking off three main lanes going northbound between 610 all the way to US-90. No need for an alternate route here, just plan extra time for commuters driving slow through the area.

Watch No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 6 A.M. – 9:30 A.M. for more construction updates.