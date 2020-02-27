Water main break on East Loop causes flooding and major traffic headaches

Northern counties this morning were in the 20s. Even Tomball felt the chill, at 28 degrees. But with lighter winds today, there's no wind chill. Still, you need to bundle up!

Highs today be in the 50s, then tomorrow begins the gradual warm-up. We'll be in the mid-70s by Sunday. It's going to be a splendid few days, so get out there and enjoy it.