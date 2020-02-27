Water main break on East Loop causes flooding and major traffic headaches

CW39 Houston
Please continue to avoid the area near 610 & Clinton Drive in East Houston. There is still a lot or water on the roads. Firefighters are on scene assisting citizens. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/ulXuTcjxrl— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) February 27, 2020
610 East Loop (Northbound and Southbound) @ Clinton Drive, all lanes are blocked due to water main break. Find Alternate Route. Avoid the area. #houtrafficCC3— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 27, 2020
HFD is responding to a water main break in the 9200 block of Clinton Dr. Several units have been dispatched including rescue boats and high water vehicles. There have been no transports or reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area to allow crews to work.— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) February 27, 2020
HFD has rescued 3 people as a result of the water main break on Clinton Dr. Firefighters have also searched and cleared 12 vehicles. Please avoid the area.— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) February 27, 2020
