Weather: 7-Day forecast and National Heat Wave

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Thursday’s temperatures will once again climb into the lower to mid 90’s for the greater Houston area. Factoring in the heat and increased moisture will put our heat index values for the day as high as 105 degrees. As Thursday night rolls around temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 70s to lower 80s.

While Houston isn’t on the heat advisory list for Thursday, a smothering heat wave continues in the Northeast, Mid-South, and Pacific Northwest Thursday igniting multiple heat advisories and some excessive heat warnings. Heat index’s in these areas are expected to range between 100-110 degrees with some locations as high as 115 degrees.

The Pacific Northwest and Northeast can expect daily record highs to be broken both Thursday and Friday but relief heads in by the end of the work-week as a passing cold front allows for more seasonal conditions to the Midwest. However, the Northeast will have to wait until the weekend for slightly cooler conditions to arrive.

In addition the western and central U.S. are experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, most notably in the central Rockies and High Plains where Air Quality alerts remain in place.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

CW39 FULL "WALKER" Interview of Alex Meneses with Sharron Melton

"Walker" star Alex Meneses - Sharron Melton

7day and national heat

Midwest Severe Weather

Heat advisories nationwide and local heat index - Adam Krueger

Tracking severe weather in the midwest

Houston ISD WILL require masks for new school year, defying Texas Gov. Abbott’s ban

Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight through Aug. 13 - Star Harvey

BACK TO SCHOOL | Giveaway events start TODAY through Sunday

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC at 6am

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Infrastructure Plan Latest - Sharron Melton

Back To School | How kids stay safe in the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

CW39 SkyTracker morning sunrise time lapse - Adam Krueger

Texas Children`s Hospital announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for workforce members

Houston Federal Funds Plan - Sharron Melton

Blood Drive Friday the 13th - Sharron Melton

Hurricane Kit 7am show

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss