Weather: 7-Day forecast and National Heat Wave

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Thursday’s temperatures will once again climb into the lower to mid 90’s for the greater Houston area. Factoring in the heat and increased moisture will put our heat index values for the day as high as 105 degrees. As Thursday night rolls around temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 70s to lower 80s.

While Houston isn’t on the heat advisory list for Thursday, a smothering heat wave continues in the Northeast, Mid-South, and Pacific Northwest Thursday igniting multiple heat advisories and some excessive heat warnings. Heat index’s in these areas are expected to range between 100-110 degrees with some locations as high as 115 degrees.

The Pacific Northwest and Northeast can expect daily record highs to be broken both Thursday and Friday but relief heads in by the end of the work-week as a passing cold front allows for more seasonal conditions to the Midwest. However, the Northeast will have to wait until the weekend for slightly cooler conditions to arrive.

In addition the western and central U.S. are experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, most notably in the central Rockies and High Plains where Air Quality alerts remain in place.