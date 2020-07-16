WEATHER AND TRAFFIC

News
Posted: / Updated:

Thursday, expect a heat index of 102°. Meteorologist Maria Sotolongo has your first look at weather. Hannah Trippett has your first look at traffic with backup along the North freeway where a stall has cleared.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Food Drive Thursdays Thru August 27th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Drive Thursdays Thru August 27th"

Clé owned bisou in River Oaks "scene" sans face covering, social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clé owned bisou in River Oaks "scene" sans face covering, social distancing"

Family Workout With Shannon LaNier - Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Workout With Shannon LaNier - Part 2"

DNA Digital Storage

Thumbnail for the video titled "DNA Digital Storage"

TEA Sounds Off About School Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "TEA Sounds Off About School Closures"

ZOOM Unveils Touchscreen Device

Thumbnail for the video titled "ZOOM Unveils Touchscreen Device"

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular