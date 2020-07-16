WEATHER AND TRAFFIC

Thursday, expect a heat index of 102°. Meteorologist Maria Sotolongo has your first look at weather. Hannah Trippett has your first look at traffic with backup along the North freeway where a stall has cleared.
- GRAPHIC VIDEO: Do you recognize this suspect? He ran over an 83 yr old man during a robbery
- Newsfeed Now: Second stimulus check?; 4-year-old gets garbage-themed birthday party
- New on Morning Dose – July 16, 2020
- Poolside Miracle: Parents share ‘miraculous’ revival after son’s near-drowning
- 36 students from Illinois high school test positive for COVID-19
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.