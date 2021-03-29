Weather – another impactful storm system, less severe weather

After deadly weather over the past weekend, including tornadoes in East Texas and flooding in Tennessee, another storm system is moving across the northern U.S.

Wind will be the biggest broad impact with this one, as high wind warnings stretch across several states, along with red flag warnings (high fire danger). High wind warnings suggests winds could gust up to 60 mph.

Unlike the last couple of weeks, the severe weather risk is relative low this week. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms Tuesday from Northeast Texas through West Tennessee.

Then Wednesday, along a cold front, a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms extends from just east of Houston to the Mid-Atlantic region. This means an outbreak is not expected, but a few isolated severe storms will be possible in that area.

Locally, we’ll be warming ahead of Wednesday’s front. It’ll pass midday with scattered rain, then it turns windy with falling temps.