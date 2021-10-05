Weather: Texas stays dry while flash flooding threatens the Southeast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A slow-moving storm system is bringing persistent rain to the Southeast. A flash flood watch stretches from the Florida Panhandle northward through parts of Alabama and Georgia, including Atlanta. In some areas, several inches of rain are possible.

This storm system is that same one that brought heavy rain to Southeast Texas last weekend. Now that we’re positioned on the west side of it, dry air is being ushered in from the north.

Rain stays away from Houston for the rest of the week, with some showers potentially returning Sunday at the soonest, along with an uptick in humidity.

