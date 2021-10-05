Weather: Texas stays dry while flash flooding threatens the Southeast

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIAH

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) A slow-moving storm system is bringing persistent rain to the Southeast. A flash flood watch stretches from the Florida Panhandle northward through parts of Alabama and Georgia, including Atlanta. In some areas, several inches of rain are possible.

KIAH

This storm system is that same one that brought heavy rain to Southeast Texas last weekend. Now that we’re positioned on the west side of it, dry air is being ushered in from the north.

KIAH

Rain stays away from Houston for the rest of the week, with some showers potentially returning Sunday at the soonest, along with an uptick in humidity.

KIAH

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss