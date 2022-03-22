HOUSTON (KIAH) — Heavy storms are coming closer to the Houston area, and they are expected to bring flooding rain and possible tornados.

As of 6:03 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fort Bend County, Harris County, and parts of Montgomery County until 7 a.m.

A couple of tornadoes have been tracked, with one in Fort Bend County near Beasley and another in Brazoria County near Iowa Colony.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continues to pour throughout the area, with some areas showing early signs of flooding.

Water on the streets in Downtown Conroe, TX as severe thunderstorms move through.@CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/bgbmjaQeXv — Sydney Simone (@SydneySimone1) March 22, 2022

As of 5:30 a.m., a cluster of heavy storms are coming through the west side of the area, stretching from Brenham to Sealy, into Austin County and beginning to enter the west part of Fort Bend County.

Intense wind and rain on far west side of town near Katy. Stay off the roads right now. @CW39Houston @AdamKrueger @StarHarveyWx pic.twitter.com/cb9SQMDGHP — CW39 Hannah Trippett (@Hannah_Trippett) March 22, 2022

Most of the Houston area is now under a tornado watch and a flash flood watch. The tornado watch is until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, and the flash flood watch is until 9 a.m. The flood watch extends into the Beaumont area and into Louisiana.

It's been quiet in #Houston so far, but heavy rain and severe storms are still possible. Going to be intense for the next couple of hours. Not good for the morning commute. We're live 5:30-9:30 on @CW39Houston. Leaving the house? Live stream us in the car: https://t.co/Divgkc28aM pic.twitter.com/qOGSQRHPKr — CW39 Adam Krueger (@AdamKrueger) March 22, 2022

Heavy winds and possible hail are also expected from the storms that are rolling in from the west, with parts of Austin County already under a tornado warning as of 5:45 a.m.

The storms have already hit parts of central Texas pretty hard, with heavy rain and strong winds.

Stay with CW39 for the rest of the morning for more real-time updates of severe weather.