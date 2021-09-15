Weather Wednesday: Three year old baby genius

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Texas meet Seven John Singleton, an aspiring 3-year-old meteorologist and baby genius right here in Houston, who’s helping deliver your weather forecast.

If his last name sounds familiar, that’s because Seven is the youngest son and seventh child of the late film director, screen writer, producer and actor John Singleton. He sadly passed away shortly after seven was born, but his mother Rayvon has been working hard to carry on his legacy and no doubt about it this little boys future is bright!

KIAH

Rayvon began teaching Seven at the very young age of 3 months. She says that Seven started showing signs of intelligence at 5 just months old, which is also when he began speaking. Rayvon recalls her baby boys first words being “I Love you.”

KIAH

Seven is also bilingual, he’s been learning Spanish since he was three months old. If that’s not impressive enough, how about the fact that he knew the entire alphabet shortly after hitting the 1 year mark. It only gets more bizarre, because his mom also shares Seven has been able to complete putting puzzles together since he was 15 months old.



Seven John Singleton loves his portable classroom and mom says when he’s not learning he enjoys eating Jell-O and vegan corndogs. Seven is in Pre-k 4 and is continuing to excel everyday! To see more of Seven click here.

Remember you can send us your kidcast by emailing News@CW39.com