HOUSTON (KIAH) It will finally happen! The James Webb Space Telescope will launch into outer space, Saturday, on Christmas day! Considered the world’s premier space science observatory, the Webb Telescope is a game changer when studying space. This is the largest space telescope in history and part of an international program led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency.

The hope by scientists, astronomers and star gazers alike is that Webb will solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it. CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton had a chance to talk to Randy Kimble, the Project Scientist for Integration, Test and Commissioning for the JWST, who also worked on the Hubble Telescope too! Hear his Entire Interview Below, on what he has to say about working on the Webb Telescope, and what this telescope means to those who love the stars!

And remember, check out the historic launch of the James Webb Space Telescope Saturday at 6:20am Houston time on Christmas Day, on NASA TV.