Wednesday: Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” donates all sales to charity

HOUSTON (CW39) Jersey Mike’s is donating all their proceeds to charity on Wednesday in their 11th annual “Day of Giving.”

WHO: All month, generous customers have been making donations at more than 1,800 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation during the 11th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign. The campaign culminates with the Day of Giving.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 31, 2021– All day

WHERE: For addresses and charity information, please visit our charity listing by state.

WHY: Help support programs for Houston area residents affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neurological diseases

FAST FACTS

on Day of Giving as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign in March. During this year’s Month of Giving, Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise a record-breaking amount of more than $8 million for charities nationwide striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

Month of Giving, Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise a record-breaking amount of more than $8 million for charities nationwide striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference. Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $32 million for local charities.

Over the last two years, local Jersey Mike’s restaurants have raised nearly $96,000 for charity during the Month of Giving.