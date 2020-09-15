Wednesday’s Texas Lotto jackpot swells to $41.25M

HOUSTON (CW39) — $41.25 million dollars are up for grabs from Lotto Texas.

No one matched Saturday’s winning numbers but there’s another chance to win this Wednesday.

Lotto Texas Winning Numbers for 09/12/2020 are:

20 27 31 33 36 40



The cash jackpot has grown to an estimated $41.25 million, making it the largest jackpot since May 29, 2010 drawing when the game boasted an advertised $97 million jackpot prize.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.

Anyone with the six matching numbers from tomorrow nights drawing will walk about with an estimated cash value of $34.9 million.