Weekend Construction Around Houston

Construction at the 610 West Loop at Westheimer Road, near the 59 SW Frwy interchange

Ongoing construction closures continue for the West Loop at 59 SW Frwy. Here are the specifics of what to expect.

NEW: IH 610 Northbound and Southbound Connectors to IH 69 Northbound: Total Closure Nightly, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Monday, 08.10.20 to Wednesday, 08.12.20. Traffic to take connector to IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes. Take Chimney Rock Rd. exit. U-turn at Chimney Rock Rd. onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take first entrance ramp onto IH 69 Northbound Main Lanes.

NEW: IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes at IH 610 West Loop: Total Closure Nightly, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Monday, 08.10.20 to Thursday, 08.13.20. Traffic to take connector to IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take Fournace/Bissonnet St. exit onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Bissonnet St. onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take first entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes.

NEW MAJOR CLOSURE: IH 610 Northbound and Southbound Connectors to IH 69 Southbound: Total Closure Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 08.14.20 to 5:00 AM Monday, 08.17.20. Traffic to take connector to IH 69 Northbound Main Lanes. Take Weslayan St. exit onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Weslayan St. onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd. Take first entrance ramp onto IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes. Join IH 69 Southbound Main Lane detour.

UPCOMING CLOSURES

NEW: IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. between Westpark Dr. and Fournace Pl.: Total Closure Overnight, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Tuesday, 08.11.20 to Wednesday, 08.12.20. Eastbound traffic on Westpark to continue to Newcastle Dr. Turn right (South) onto Fournace Pl. Turn right (West) onto Fournace Pl. Turn left (South) onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. Westbound traffic on Westpark Dr. to turn left (South) onto S. Rice Avenue. Turn left (East) onto Fournace Pl. Turn right (South) onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. Local traffic along IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. will continue to have access.

NEW: IH 69 Northbound Main Lanes between IH 610 West Loop and Newcastle Dr.: Total Closure Nightly, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM Wednesday, 08.12.20 to Friday, 08.14.20. Traffic to take connector to IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take Fournace/Bissonnet St. exit onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Bissonnet St. onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take first entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes.

NEW MAJOR CLOSURE: IH 69 Northbound and Southbound Main Lanes from S. Rice Avenue to IH 610 West Loop: Total Closure Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 08.14.20 to 5:00 AM Monday, 08.17.20. Northbound traffic to take connector to IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take Fournace Pl./Bissonnet St. exit onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Bissonnet St. onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take first entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes. Take connector to IH 69 Northbound Main Lanes. Southbound traffic to follow construction detour ramp. Continue along construction detour back onto IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes. Southbound Main Lanes.

NEW MAJOR CLOSURE: IH 69 Northbound Entrance Ramp from Foutainview Dr.: Total Closure Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 08.14.20 to 5:00 AM Monday, 08.17.20. East facing traffic take a right (south) onto Fountain View Dr. East and South facing traffic take a left (east) onto Westpark Dr; Take a left (north) onto Weslayan; Take a right (east) onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage road; Take entrance onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage road. North facing traffic continue north; Take a left (west) onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Road; Take a left (east) onto Westpark Dr; Take a left (north) onto Weslayan; Take a right (east) onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Road; Take entrance onto IH 69 Northbound.

NEW MAJOR CLOSURE: IH 69 Northbound Entrance Ramp from Chimney Rock Rd.: Total Closure Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 08.14.20 to 5:00 AM Monday, 08.17.20. East facing traffic take a right (south) onto Chimney Rock Rd. East and South facing traffic take a left (east) onto Westpark Dr; Take a left (north) onto Weslayan; Take a right (east) onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage road; Take entrance onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage road. North facing traffic continue north; Take a left (west) onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Road; Take a left (south) onto Fountain View Dr; Take a left (east) onto Westpark Dr; Take a left (north) onto Weslayan; Take a right (east) onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Road; Take entrance onto IH 69 Northbound.

NEW: IH 69 Northbound and Southbound Main Lanes from S. Rice Avenue to IH 610 West Loop: Total Closure Nightly, from 9:00 PM Monday, 08.17.20 to 5:00 AM Friday, 08.21.20. Northbound traffic to take connector to IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take Fournace Pl./Bissonnet St. exit onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Bissonnet St. onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Take first entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound Main Lanes. Take connector to IH 69 Northbound Main Lanes. Southbound traffic to follow construction detour ramp. Continue along construction detour back onto IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes. Southbound Main Lanes.

NEW: IH 610 Northbound and Southbound Connectors to IH 69 Southbound: Total Closure Nightly, from 9:00 PM Monday, 08.17.20 to 5:00 AM Friday, 08.21.20. Traffic to take connector to IH 69 Northbound Main Lanes. Take Weslayan St. exit onto IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at Weslayan St. onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd. Take first entrance ramp onto IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes. Join IH 69 Southbound Main Lane detour.

NEW: IH 69 Southbound to IH 610 Southbound: Total Closure Continuously, from 5:00 AM Saturday, 08.22.20 to 5:00 AM Monday, 08.24.20. Traffic to take connector to IH 610 Northbound. Take San Felipe Rd. exit onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. U-turn at San Felipe Rd. onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. Take first entrance ramp onto IH 610 Southbound Main Lanes.

NEW: Westpark Dr. Eastbound and Westbound at IH 610 West Loop: Total Closure Continuously, from 5:00 AM Saturday, 08.22.20 to 5:00 AM Monday, 08.24.20. Westbound traffic to turn right (North) onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd. Turn left (West) onto Richmond Ave. Turn left (South) onto Sage Rd. Continue towards Westpark Dr.

NEW: IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. between Richmond Ave. and Fournace Pl.: Total Closure Continuously, from 5:00 AM Saturday, 08.22.20 to 5:00 AM Monday, 08.24.20. Traffic to continue onto IH 69 Southbound Frontage Rd. Turn left (South) onto S. Rice Avenue. Turn left (East) onto Fournace Pl. Continue towards IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd.

NEW: Westpark Tollway Eastbound Exit Ramp to Westpark Dr.: Total Closure Continuously, from 5:00 AM Saturday, 08.22.20 to 5:00 AM Monday, 08.24.20. Traffic to take exit to Post Oak Blvd. Turn left (West) onto Richmond Ave. Turn left (South) onto Sage Rd. Continue towards Westpark Dr.

LONG TERM CLOSURES

IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road at Westpark Dr.: U-Turn Closed Continuously, until further notice. Traffic to continue to Westpark Dr. turn left (west) onto Westpark Dr. then turn left (south) onto IH 610 southbound frontage road.

IH 610 Northbound Frontage Road at Fournace Pl.: U-Turn Closed Continuously, from 9:00 PM Tuesday, 12.17.19 until further notice. Traffic to take signaled lights. Turn left (West) onto Fournace Pl. Turn left (South) onto IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd.

IH 610 Southbound Frontage Road at Fournace Pl.: U-Turn Closed Continuously, from 12.10.19, until further notice. Traffic to turn left (East) at Fournace Pl. Turn left onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd.

IH 610 Southbound Frontage Road between Richmond Ave. and Bissonnet St.: Alternate Lane(s) remain Closed Continuously until further notice. At least one southbound frontage road lane will remain open.

IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. at Hidalgo St.: Permanent Closure, starting 9:00 PM, Friday, 01.10.20. Traffic can access Hidalgo St. from the IH 610 West Loop Southbound Exit Ramp to Hidalgo St./Richmond Ave. Traffic can also continue to access the IH 69 Entrance Ramp via the IH 610 Southbound Frontage Rd. coming from West Alabama and Westheimer.

IH 69 Northbound Connector to IH 610 Northbound: 1 Alternate Lane Closed Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 06.12.20, until further notice.

IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. between Westpark Dr. and Newcastle Dr.: Total Closure Closed Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 09.06.19 until further notice. Traffic to take Westpark Dr. (East) and turn left (North) onto Newcastle Dr. and continue to the IH-69 Southwest Frontage Rd. An Alternate detour, Traffic to take the IH-610 West Loop Northbound Frontage Rd. turn right (East) on Richmond Ave. then turn right (South) onto Weslayan St. and continue to the IH-69 Southwest Frontage Rd.

IH 69 Northbound Frontage Rd. between Newcastle Dr. and Weslayan St.: Alternate Lane Closed Continuously, from 9:00 PM Friday, 09.06.19, until further notice.

IH 69 Southbound Exit Ramp to Chimney Rock Rd.: 1 Alternate Lane(s) Closed Continuously until further notice.

IH 69 Southbound Frontage Road between S. Rice Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd.: 1 Alternate Lane Closed Continuously until further notice.

IH 69 Southwest Freeway Express/HOV Lanes Entrance and Exit to Westpark Dr.: Total Closure Continuously until further notice. Detour via the Express/HOV Lanes Entrance and Exit to Edloe Street.

Post Oak Blvd. Northbound and Southbound between IH 69 and Hidalgo St.: 1 Alternate Lane(s) Closed Continuously until further notice. At least two lanes both southbound and northbound will remain open.