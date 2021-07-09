Weekend road construction for July 9-12

Posted:

HOUSTON (KIAH) One more closure to add to the list around the Galleria and a major closure on the east side. Make sure you take a look at these weekend road construction spots before heading out.

Starting near the 69/610 interchange, expect the frontage road going northbound to see delays with the Chimney Rock Rd. entrance ramp closed. This closure begins Saturday morning at 6 A.M. and will remain closed until Sunday at 5 P.M. Instead, drivers can take Westpark Dr. past the loop and then take the first entrance ramp to continue going northbound.

Construction (Getty Images)

On the east side of town, there will be a major closure of the I-10 ramp to the Beltway in both directions. The alternate for this is much longer so make sure to plan some extra time. Drivers can continue traveling on I-10 until you reach the 610 loop and then take that southbound to 225. This closure starts at 9 P.M. Friday and lasts until Monday at 5 A.M.

Remember to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday morning for more construction spots around town.

