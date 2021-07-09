Weekend road construction for July 9-12

HOUSTON (KIAH) One more closure to add to the list around the Galleria and a major closure on the east side. Make sure you take a look at these weekend road construction spots before heading out.
Starting near the 69/610 interchange, expect the frontage road going northbound to see delays with the Chimney Rock Rd. entrance ramp closed. This closure begins Saturday morning at 6 A.M. and will remain closed until Sunday at 5 P.M. Instead, drivers can take Westpark Dr. past the loop and then take the first entrance ramp to continue going northbound.
On the east side of town, there will be a major closure of the I-10 ramp to the Beltway in both directions. The alternate for this is much longer so make sure to plan some extra time. Drivers can continue traveling on I-10 until you reach the 610 loop and then take that southbound to 225. This closure starts at 9 P.M. Friday and lasts until Monday at 5 A.M.
Remember to tune into No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday morning for more construction spots around town.
