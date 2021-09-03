Weekend Weather: Around town and at the beach

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Best rain chances will come Friday, and a majority of the area will be dry and hot over the weekend as high pressure builds back into the region late Friday. Enjoy the dry Houston weekend because as Monday rolls around rain chances will be on the increase through Wednesday, as a surge of moisture moves out of the gulf.

CW39 Houston will be watching for the potential of tropical development late Sunday through Tuesday over the far Western Caribbean, Yucatan and the Bay of Campeche.