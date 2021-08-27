Weekend Weather: Ida impacts Texas coastal waters

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Much more confidence in the long term forecast compared to this time yesterday. On Sunday, Ida will be heading towards a landfall along the Louisiana coastline as a strong hurricane bringing life threatening storm surge, winds, and rainfall to that area when it makes landfall Sunday night.

Expecting minimal impacts to SE Texas on Sunday. We will get strong rip currents along our beaches and increased wave heights on Sunday, so mariners and beach goers should follow safe beach and boating practices. Ida will slowly move across Louisiana/Mississippi through Monday. This will keep some lingering showers and thunderstorms in our marine waters potentially through Tuesday morning, but expecting limited precipitation over our land.

High pressure keeps on building through midweek as Ida gets pulled northeastwards limiting precipitation chances through the end of the long term. There will be a chance of showers each afternoon due to thunderstorms driven by daytime heating. Speaking of daytime heating, the building high pressure will help bring the heat back to SE Texas with high temperatures each day in the mid to upper 90s through the week.