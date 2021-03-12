Weekend weather: rain on Sunday

HOUSTON (CW39) All week we’ve been tracking a storm system impacting the western U.S., and this weekend it heads our way. Spotty sprinkles or light showers will be possible Saturday, along with warm temps and breezy winds. Then on Sunday, a widespread line of showers (with a few thunderstorms) will sweep across the Houston area in the afternoon. The image below shows a snapshot of 3 p.m. Sunday.

Locally, most rain totals will likely be under half an inch.

Meanwhile, severe storms will be possible Saturday west of Austin and Dallas.

Sunday, while we do expect rain, conditions are NOT favorable for severe storms anywhere near us. In fact, Sunday’s severe risk will be confined to the Mississippi River Valley near and south of Memphis, TN.

Looking forward at next week, spring break and St. Patrick’s Day, we can expect rain once again.