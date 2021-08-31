WEEKLY WINNER! Join the Pro Football Challenge sponsored by Innovative Lasers Of Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Get in on the Pro Football Challenge, sponsored by Innovative Lasers of Houston, to win prizes from now through Super Bowl in 2022.

Join online and show off your football knowledge. You even get a chance to compete against our VIPs, CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger, CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Tippett and TV news boss Scott Fitzgerald.

Your picks could win you a $50 gift card. One winner each week till the big game in 2022.

The Overall Prize is 6 Zerona treatments from Innovative Lasers Of Houston. A prize valued at $2,400.

Need more information? Adam and Hannah have more info in the video below…