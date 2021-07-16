Welding school on wheels

HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston-based trade school, Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (TWSTC) is now officially in business, after hosting a ribbon cutting to unveil the first-ever mobile welding training unit in the country on Thursday.

The open house event welcomed prospective students to tour and learn more about TWSTC.

The mobile training unit will travel across Texas and provide welding companies with the opportunity to train, certify or recertify welders with the Tulsa Welding School (TWS) Welder Qualification Training. Up to eight individual training sessions can be executed at once with a TWS instructor.

The mobile welding unit will provide mobile training in an effort to save companies money and keep welders engaged, certified, and actively working in the field. If you’d like more information on the mobile welding unit, head to TWSTC’s Website.

