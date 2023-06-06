WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – A whistleblower says he handed over classified evidence proving that a secret government program has been recovering spaceships and aliens for decades.

A former intelligence and military official, David Grusch, says the secret government program has recovered non-human spacecraft.

“We’re definitely not alone,” Grusch said. “When you recover something that’s either landed or crashed, sometimes you encounter dead pilots. Believe or not, as fantastical as that sounds, it’s true.”

The lawmakers Nexstar spoke with say they’re not aware of a secret UFO recovery program.

“I am a defense appropriator, I am part of classified briefings — this is nothing that has come up,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) said.

Other lawmakers say they will wait for more information.

“We’ll have to listen to the facts,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) added, “My first reaction is probably like everybody watching, which is wow. And secondly, I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Grusch says he turned evidence that the UFO recovery program exists over to the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community.

Congressman Phillips says whether a secret government program has recovered UFOs and aliens deserves to be investigated by Congress.

Phillips added, “I’ve seen no evidence of it whatsoever. And if there are actually aliens or space craft that exist in some warehouse, in a government warehouse somewhere of course, I want to know as much as all of you.”