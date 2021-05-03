What Divides and Unites Texas voters

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

HOUSTON (CW39) A new poll from the University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll on how Texas voters are returning toward normal life.

Texas voters are feeling safer about going in the public, but Republicans and Democrats have different approaches. Republicans are more likely to be “living life normally” while Democrats are more likely to be careful when venturing out.

Texas voters all agree on weatherizing electric facilities following February’s historic winter storm. The poll reveals most Texans want the government to pay for it.

The majority of Democrats say the voting system discriminates, while the majority of Republicans say the system does not discriminate.

