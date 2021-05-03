What Divides and Unites Texas voters

HOUSTON (CW39) A new poll from the University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll on how Texas voters are returning toward normal life.
Texas voters are feeling safer about going in the public, but Republicans and Democrats have different approaches. Republicans are more likely to be “living life normally” while Democrats are more likely to be careful when venturing out.
Texas voters all agree on weatherizing electric facilities following February’s historic winter storm. The poll reveals most Texans want the government to pay for it.
The majority of Democrats say the voting system discriminates, while the majority of Republicans say the system does not discriminate.
