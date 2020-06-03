What we know about the 68,216 COVID-19 cases and 1,733 deaths in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is keeping track of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, by aggregating data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and local and county health departments. Click here for data specific to Central Texas.

How many cases are there in Texas?

The state’s first case of COVID-19 was reported March 4 in Fort Bend County. As of June 2, Texas has officially reported 66,568 cases of COVID-19 in the state. DSHS only reports new numbers once a day, but several local and county health departments report new numbers throughout the day. A KXAN count of these shows at least 68,216 cases of COVID-19.

How many people have been tested?

Texas is currently administering two types of test: viral/PCR and antibody tests. Viral/PCR tests determine whether someone currently has COVID-19. Antibody tests determine whether someone was previously infected. On May 13, the state started reporting the number of each tests separately. Prior to that, the test types were combined and reported as one number. Due to a “technical problem with electronic lab reports,” test data for May 23 and 24 are not available.

DSHS reports test results a day late. As of June 1, 986,224 viral/PCR tests have been reported by the state. A total of 6.58 percent of all tests have come back positive. That means 93.42 percent of tests have been negative. The state’s seven-day average positive rate is 5.40 percent.

As of June 1, 107,452 antibody test results have been reported. A total of 4,258 of those tests came back positive. That’s a positive rate of 3.96 percent.

How has the number of cases changed over time?

KXAN is keeping track of the daily increase in COVID-19 cases across Texas. The highest daily jump occurred on May 31, when 1,949 new cases were added to the state’s total. The largest increase in deaths in a single day occurred on May 14, when 58 new deaths were reported.

How many people are in the hospital?

DSHS reports 1,773 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized across the state. As of June 2, 8.71 percent of active cases currently require hospitalization.

How many people have recovered?

DSHS is estimating that 44,517 patients have recovered from COVID-19 across the state, as of June 2. The number is an estimate based on assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times, according to the state. Based on this, KXAN estimates 20,353 cases are still active.

Where have cases been reported?

Reported Cases per County Hover or tap the counties below to see the known patient count. Mobile users can zoom in and move the map using two-finger touch.

Harris County has the most cases of COVID-19, with 13,027. When adjusted for population though, other counties rise to the top, notably Moore, Jones, Walker, Potter and Titus Counties. The map below shows the rate of cases per 1,000 people, using July 2019 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Reported Cases per 1,000 People Hover or tap the counties below to see the known number of COVID-19 cases per 1,000 for each county. Mobile users can zoom in and move the map using two-finger touch.

How many people have died?

The state’s first COVID-19-related death was reported March 16 in Matagorda County. As of June 2, the state has officially reported 1,698 deaths. KXAN’s count, based on local and county health departments, currently stands at 1,733 deaths. Dallas County has the most deaths related to COVID-19, with 245.

Reported Deaths in Texas Hover or tap the counties below to see the known number of deaths related to COVID-19. Mobile users can zoom in and move the map using two-finger touch.