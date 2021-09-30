What you may have missed Thursday night: 17-year-old charged for murdering twin, Pride Houston moved to next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39.

17-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH TWIN’S MURDER

A 17-year-old girl in west Harris County is dead and her twin brother is charged with her murder. Police said that when they got to their home in the Katy area early Wednesday morning, they saw Benjamin Elliott giving his twin sister, Meghan, CPR. Police said the girl had stab wounds and later died.

MAN ARRESTED IN ASHLEY GUILLORY’S DEATH

Houston police confirmed on Thursday that Willie Pat Brown was arrested in connection with Ashley Guillory’s death. Her body was found Tuesday after she went missing earlier this month. Ashley’s husband says she had been friends with the suspect for more than 15 years.

PRIDE HOUSTON POSTPONED TILL NEXT WEEK

Pride Houston returns this year, but the party is being pushed back a week because of the weather. Organizers are moving the event to next weekend because of concerns about this weekend’s weather. This year’s event will be in the historic Montrose community for the first time in six years. Attendance will be capped at 5,000 people and everyone attending will need a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

