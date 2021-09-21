What you missed last night on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) A Houston police officer was killed and another injured in northeast Harris County. Police say Officer William Jeffrey and Sergeant Michael Vance were serving a narcotics warrant at the Timber Ridge apartments near Bush Intercontinental Airport Monday morning. They were talking to a woman who answered the door when the suspect came out and started shooting. Officer Jeffrey died of his injuries. He was approaching 31 years of service and was close to retirement.

Vance is stable after undergoing surgery. The officers did return fire and killed the suspect, 30-year-old Deon Ledet. He was wanted on drug possession charges.

Also last night on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39… A woman woke up to the sound of GUNFIRE and found a teenager dying in her front yard. It happened early Monday morning on Legget Drive in Galena Park. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the boy lives in the city but not on the street where he died. They’re looking for witnesses and surveillance video to find out what he was doing there. There ARE NO SUSPECTS YET IN THIS SHOOTING.

A robber pointed a gun at two people trying to take an elevator to their downtown apartment. Surveillance video shows the robber forcing the victims to the ground and kicking the young woman last month. Police say he took off in a black Chevy Camaro. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

