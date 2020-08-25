What you need to know about the 2020 hurricane season

MORGAN CITY, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 24: Ken Allen fills sandbags as he prepares for the arrival of Tropical Storm Marco and possibly Hurricane Laura on August 24, 2020 in Morgan City , Louisiana. The Gulf Coast is expecting to see some impact from Tropical Storm Marco followed by Hurricane Laura. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CNN) — The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. Here are some fast facts about hurricane and the 2020 season:

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a “tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher.”

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours

Predictions

April 2, 2020 – The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts an above-average Atlantic hurricane season. The team forecasts 16 named storms, including eight hurricanes.

May 21, 2020 – The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a 60% chance for an above-normal season, predicting that there is a 70% chance of having 13 to 19 named storms, of which six to 10 could develop into hurricanes, including three to six major hurricanes (Categories 3-5).

August 6, 2020 – NOAA releases its updated forecast, saying an “extremely active” hurricane season is possible. The agency now predicts 19 to 25 named storms, including seven to 11 hurricanes.

2020 Atlantic Storm Names

Hurricane names are pulled from six rotating lists maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Organization. Storm names are retired only when those storms are particularly deadly or costly.

Tropical Storm Arthur

May 16, 2020 – Tropical Storm Arthur forms about 190 miles east-northeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida.

May 19, 2020 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Bertha

May 27, 2020 – Tropical Storm Bertha forms near the coast of South Carolina and then makes landfall approximately 20 miles east of Charleston.

May 28, 2020 – Weakens to a post-tropical cylcone.

Tropical Storm Cristobal

June 2, 2020 – Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

June 3, 2020 – Makes landfall in southern Mexico near the town of Atasta.

June 7, 2020 – Makes landfall in Louisiana.

June 8, 2020 – Weakens to a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Dolly

June 23, 2020 – Tropical Storm Dolly forms.

June 24, 2020 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Edouard

July 5, 2020 – Tropical Storm Edouard forms.

July 6, 2020 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Fay

July 9, 2020 – Tropical Storm Fay forms off the coast of North Carollina.

July 10, 2020 – Makes landfall in New Jersey.

July 11, 2020 – Weakens to a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo

July 22, 2020 – Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic.

July 25, 2020 – Weakens to a tropical depression.

Hurricane Hanna

July 23, 2020 – Tropical Storm Hanna forms in the Gulf of Mexico.

July 25, 2020 – Hanna strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane and later makes landfall on Padre Island, Texas.

July 26, 2020 – Weakens to a tropical storm, and then to a tropical depression.

Hurricane Isaias

July 29, 2020 – Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Caribbean.

July 30, 2020 – Isaias strengthens into a hurricane.

August 3, 2020 – Isaias makes landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina.

August 4, 2020 – Is downgraded to a tropical storm as it continues to move up the East Coast. At least five people are killed, including several people whose deaths are being blamed on falling trees. Later in the day, Isaias weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Josephine

August 13, 2020 – Tropical Storm Josephine forms.

August 16, 2020 – Weakens to a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Kyle

August 14, 2020 – Tropical Storm Kyle forms.

August 16, 2020 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Hurricane Laura

August 21, 2020 – Tropical Storm Laura forms in the Caribbean.

August 23, 2020 – At least nine people are killed in the Caribbean, including several in the Dominican Republic and Haiti due to rain and flooding caused by Tropical Storm Laura.

Hurricane Marco

August 21, 2020 – Tropical Storm Marco forms over the Northwestern Caribbean.

August 23, 2020 – Marco strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane. Later in the day, Marco weakens to a tropical storm.