What you need to know if you have jury duty, trial in Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – The City of Houston Municipal Courts Department (MCD) is extending the court reset period for cases scheduled during the Stay Home, Work Safe Order. In an effort to comply with social distancing requirements, the MCD will allow citizens additional time to get their cases reset.

If your jury trial was scheduled from September 1, 2020 through January 23, 2021, resets will be given in person only at the Herbert W. Gee Courthouse located at 1400 Lubbock on the following Saturdays from 8:00a.m. to 4:00p.m: December 5, 2020 and December 12, 2020.

Members of the public should contact a health care provider and not come to court if they are experiencing symptoms similar to COVID-19. Once cleared by a physician, individuals may visit any City of Houston court location to speak with an Annex Judge to reset a case.

Masks or facial coverings must be worn at all times within the courthouse facility. Temperatures will be taken before entry is granted.

Please visit the Municipal Courts` website at www.houstontx.gov/courts for continued updates on all court locations and hours of operation.

For additional announcements and updated information, please call the City of Houston Helpline at 3-1-1, or 713.837.0311.