Whataburger & NBA legend teaming up for Pivot You conference

HOUSTON (CW39) – Whataburger is teaming up with NBA legend David Robinson for a free virtual leadership conference April 21, 2021. The Pivot You conference will offer tips, tools and advice from celebrity entrepreneurs. The two-time NBA Champion will be joined by award-winning chef, restaurateur, author, and TV personality Aarón Sánchez, and Pivot Method founder, international speaker, podcast host, and author, Jenny Blake. They’ll be telling stories about pivoting their careers in time of doubt and uncertainty, how they found inspiration to forward and the resources and skills they used to find their dream career.

“We know that leaders in the military, education, hospitality and many other industries have amazing talent and are looking for a place to inspire teams and make a difference. We want them to find a career that fuels their purpose, and we believe Whataburger could be the home they’re searching for.”

Rob Rodriguez, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Whataburger

To register for the Pivot You Conference and to view the itinerary visit Pivot-you.com. The live event will also be recorded available later in the week for those who cannot attend.