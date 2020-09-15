What’s the safest form of transportation right now?

FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver’s car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. Ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, are saying they will shut down their California operations if a new law goes into effect overnight which would force both companies to classify their drivers as employees. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) — As more places reopen to visitors and travel businesses ramp up again since the start of COVID-19, there’s a mode of transportation receiving high marks.

A new survey shows that people consider rental cars as the safest way around town. 59% say they felt safest renting a car — compared to 29% who picked air travel. 13% thought Uber and Lyft were safest, followed by taxis with 8% and public transportation at 6%.

Airport transfer buses are taking on more safety measures. Seats are socially distance between passengers and face masks are required for riders, and drivers.

In the survey, travelers appreciation sanitation to “high touch” points in rental cars — such as keys, steering wheel, door handles, gear shift and cup holders.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car is revving up its safety precautions in rental cars, by providing customers with a checklist of the company’s new cleaning measures between every rental. Enterprise disinfects every vehicle interior – including the key fob, steering wheel, seat belts, door pockets, visors, rearview mirrors and more. The company has also increased practices to keep its employees protected from Covid-19 – such as sanitizing touchable surfaces, minimizing customer interaction at vehicle pickup or delivery, ensuring every employee has their own supplies, etc. Reservations are accepted by phone or web.

What is your favorite form of transportation?