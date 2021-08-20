When will Houston see its first 100 degree day?

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Forecasted highs in Houston are expected to climb into the upper 90s Friday and through the weekend, but when the humidity is factored in it will feel a lot more like the 100s outside.

Heat index values for the next several days will be as high as 108 degrees. However, Houston has yet to see its first forecasted 100 degree day this year.

The average first 100 degree day in Houston is July 19, and the last day that the city saw a 100 degree day was August 29th, 2020. Houston also typically sees on average about seven 100 degree days throughout the year, and the last year Houston went without any 100 degree days was back in 2014.