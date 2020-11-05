When will Nevada be called for Biden or Trump?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s not yet clear when Nevada vote count totals will be high enough to award the state’s six electoral votes to President Trump or Joe Biden, but we do know that no additional results will be released Wednesday.

The Nevada Deputy Secretary of State for Elections admitted he made a mistake when he said there would be a result update Wednesday, blaming a lack of sleep.

He noted he should not have made the commitment of an update:

#Breaking: Now NO additional results to be released in Nevada today.



Deputy SOS for Elections apologized. He tells me he made a mistake when he said more results would be released today, he blames lack of sleep, & says he should not have made the commitment to provide an update — Vanessa_Murphy (@Vanessa_Murphy) November 5, 2020

There was conflicting information throughout the day.

Wednesday morning, the Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office tweeted: “That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5.”

But later there were indications to the contrary, and Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley said, “We will have a fairly large update hopefully later today which again get us even closer to final unofficial election results.”

But then Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Wednesday afternoon he did not have any numbers to release on ballot counting until Thursday because he wanted to provide accurate information. That appeared to be the final answer, as of this writing.

Starting Thursday there will be a daily news conference at 10 a.m. until the counting process is finished, he said.

Garcia added that 337,000 mail-in ballots have already been counted in Clark County and his team can process as many as 70,000 ballots a day. Mail-in ballots postmarked Nov. 3 will be accepted until Nov. 12.

So far, the state has counted all early in-person votes, all Election Day in-person votes and all ballots through Nov. 2.

Still to count:

Mail ballots received on Election Day

Mail ballots that will be received over the next week

Provisional ballots

It’s unclear how many votes are still outstanding. According to the Secretary of State, all mail ballots must be counted on or before November 12.