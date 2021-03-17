Where does Texas rank amongst the most/least innovative states?

HOUSTON (CW39) With so much emphasis on getting the COVID-19 vaccine developed and distributed, WalletHub decided to take a closer look at what states in the U.S. helped achieve this goal.
In order to give credit to the states that have contributed the most to America’s innovative success, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of STEM professionals to R&D spending per capita.
Innovation in Texas (1=Most Innovative, 25=Avg.):
17th Share of STEM Professionals
18th Projected STEM-Job Demand by 2028
29th Eighth-Grade Math & Science Performance
24th Share of Science & Engineering Graduates Aged 25+
14th Share of Technology Companies
32nd R&D Spending per Capita
16th Venture-Capital Funding per Capita