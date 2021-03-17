Where does Texas rank amongst the most/least innovative states?

A patient receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next to a guidelines sign at a CVS Pharmacy branch in Los Angeles. More than 27 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from U.S. health officials for what they should and shouldn’t do. The Biden administration said Friday it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) With so much emphasis on getting the COVID-19 vaccine developed and distributed, WalletHub decided to take a closer look at what states in the U.S. helped achieve this goal.

In order to give credit to the states that have contributed the most to America’s innovative success, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 22 key metrics. The data set ranges from share of STEM professionals to R&D spending per capita.

Innovation in Texas (1=Most Innovative, 25=Avg.):

17th Share of STEM Professionals

18th Projected STEM-Job Demand by 2028

29th Eighth-Grade Math & Science Performance

24th Share of Science & Engineering Graduates Aged 25+

14th Share of Technology Companies

32nd R&D Spending per Capita

16th Venture-Capital Funding per Capita