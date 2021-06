HOUSTON – Guess what Houston? There’s a new home internet option in town called 5G Home from Verizon. It offers cutting edge speeds to power work from home, learn from home and to feed your data-hungry entertainment needs.

And, you can also land a Samsung Chromebook 4 for free just for trying it out. Just purchase Verizon’s 5G Home Internet service now through July 21, 2021, install and activate service for at least 45 days.

You can learn more about 5G Home here.

