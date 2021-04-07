7-year-old tells Old Navy that she needs jeans with real pockets, they respond

ARKANSAS – A 7-year-old girl gets an A+ when it comes to persuasion.

Kamryn Gardner’s first grade class, in Bentonville, Arkansas, recently learned how to write persuasive letters. She decided to put her new skills to the test and write a letter to Old Navy. Gardner asked the clothing company to create girls’ jeans with real pockets.

“Dear Old Navy,” Gardner wrote. “I do not like that the front pockets of the girls jeans are fake. I want front pockets because I want to put my hands in them. I also would like to put things in them. Would you consider making girls jeans with front pockets that are not fake. Thank you for reading my request.”

Well, her message was received. Old Navy sent a response.

“Thank you so much for taking the time to write us about pockets on girl’s jeans,” the retailer wrote. “The Old Navy kids product team appreciate your information. It’s great feedback for us as we develop new product.”

They also sent her four pairs of jeans with real pockets. Now Kamryn can proudly wear her jeans and know that knowledge is power!