Astros’ Justin Verlander throws first pitch since Tommy John surgery

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston Astros’ ace, Justin Verlander threw out his own ceremonial first pitch, on St. Patrick’s Day. This was the first time the 38-year-old threw a pitch since undergoing Tommy John surgery a little over five months ago.

Verlander shared the video on social media, Wednesday.

Ceremonial first pitch after surgery. Let’s goooooo!! Happy St pattys day. pic.twitter.com/4H1iX4cISr — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) March 17, 2021

This is a good sign in recovery from the surgery, which usually takes 12 to 14 months to recover from. Verlander is still expected to miss most, if not all, of the upcoming season with the Astros.

Before undergoing the surgery on Sept. 30, Verlander was not only the Astros’ top pitcher, but arguably the best in the league. He won the American League Cy Young Award as the league’s best pitcher in 2019 after leading the league in wins and innings pitched, among other categories. The righthander finished second in the AL Cy Young Award voting in 2018.

For his career, Verlander is a two-time Cy Young winner, an eight-time All-Star, he was named AL MVP in 2011, he has thrown three career no-hitters, and has a career record of 226-129 with a 3.33 ERA.