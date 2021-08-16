Back to School

Houston Happens

HOUSTON – Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe to share some amazing products to help get ready for your back to school days. 

AND1 Girls High-Tops

AND1, the most authentic basketball brand in the world, just released its first-ever girls basketball sneaker collection! A slam dunk on every back to school shopping list, retailing for UNDER $19 at Walmart and Walmart.com

 French Toast

​French Toast is school wear made for kids to shine. www.frenchtoast.com

 Osmo Genius Starter Kit $99​

Osmo makes learning and problem solving fun by combining hands-on play and digital magic. Children draw or arrange play pieces within Osmo’s view to interact with the world on their screen. Osmo helps your child become more confident, thoughtful, and creative. www.playosmo.com

Click here for the Genius Starter Kit

Quest

www.QuestNutrition.com

Quest® Protein Cookies are chewy and delicious baked treats with 15-16 grams of protein per cookie.

 Spotlight Oral Care

Spotlight Oral Care is an oral beauty brand created by two cosmetic dentists who are also sisters. Dr. Vanessa Creaven and Dr. Lisa Creaven, share a passion for clinically proven, sustainable, and clean products. You can shop Spotlight Oral Care’s safe and effective oral care products at SpotlightOralCare.com

 

 

