HOUSTON (KIAH) – From taking care of man’s best friend to protecting your family from respiratory illnesses, Houston Happens has amazing guests sharing their passions, including:

Laila Ali who is best known as a world class athlete, home design expert and TV host. Ali understands the importance of a personalized health journey – including the needs of her dogs. That’s why the superstar teamed up with Purina to launch the new EverRoot Dog Suplements in soft chew form.

President of the College of American Pathologists Dr. Donald Karcher will be available to share some tips on keeping you and your family safe when celebrating the holidays.

Home design/lifestyle expert Kelly Edwards is on hand to share the top gifts that need to be on everyone’s list to help upgrade our living spaces heading into the new year and beyond. From entertaining options to general home décor to kitchenware, Kelly has all the hottest tips.