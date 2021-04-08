Baseball is Back! What to expect ahead of the Astros home opener

HOUSTON – Baseball is back in Houston! The Houston Astros are back at Minute Maid Park for their home opener of the 2021 season. The Astros have already been crushing it on the road with a 5-1 record. That included a sweep against bitter division rivals the Oakland A’s. Now the A’s are in Houston for a three-game series, starting Thursday night.

Not only is this the first game at home this season, it’s also the first game with fans in the stands since 2019! CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe has a full sneak peek ahead of the home opener.

If you need some new Houston Astros gear, there is plenty to cheer in at the team store.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Astros are operating at 50% capacity. There are still tickets available for Thursday’s home opener. There is seating available in multiple sections, including some sections with physically distanced seating pods. Those are going to cost ya. Prices range from $93 to $630.

Houston will also host the Tigers for three games on April 12-14; the Angels for four games on April 22-25; and the Mariners for four on April 26-29.

Here’s what you need to know before you go to an Astros game.

BAG POLICY: Bags will not be allowed in the venue. Exceptions are manufacturer designed diaper bags, when accompanied by an infant or small child, medical bags, gallon bags used for bringing food or water into the building and single compartment clutches, wristlets, and hip/fanny packs that do not exceed 9” x 5”. This policy applies to all guests and will allow for reduced touching of bag items in the entry process. Guests that bring a diaper or medical bag will be required to utilize one of the bag check lanes and may encounter delayed entry.

MASK POLICY: Masks are required at all times within Minute Maid Park unless actively eating or drinking. Eating and drinking is only permitted at your ticketed seat (not the general concourse).

ENTRANCES AND GATES: Fans may enter the ballpark through all standard entrances, which will open two hours prior to game time, regardless of day or time of game.

WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN ENTERING: All fans will be subject to a verbal health screening upon arrival. Guests will be asked to physically distance while waiting in the gate queue line. The Astros will utilize screening equipment, such as walkthrough metal detectors and tables, at the entry gates in ways to better facilitate physical distancing while performing security screening.

TICKETS: Mobile ticketing has been implemented for all games. The Minute Maid Park Box Office is going digital and will not be open for ticket sales. To purchase tickets on site, fans can text the word “Buy” to 26099. All digital tickets will be accessed through the MLB Ballpark app. The Astros will have Ticket Resolution windows open at each gate on game days.

MOVING IN THE BUILDING: Physical distancing is required when moving throughout the ballpark. We encourage a 6’ distance between you and other parties. To ensure proper hygiene, hand sanitizer dispensers have been positioned at over 500 locations inside the stadium.

RESTROOMS: All restrooms around the concourse will be open. Capacity signage will be posted outside of the restrooms.

CASHLESS SALES: Concessions have gone cashless at all points of sale. To help customers who arrive with cash only, the Astros will have reverse ATMs in the stadium which will change cash into an Astros themed debit card. The reverse ATMs will be placed near the existing ATMs at Sections 108, 218, 315, and near Center Field Gate.

