Celebrating Mother’s Day with human moms and animal moms

HOUSTON (CW39) — Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 9!
CW39’s Houston Happens Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey share the special women in their lives — along with other beautiful mothers out there.
As we know, humans are not the only creatures that celebrate Mother’s Day.
Click below for cuteness overload from the Houston Zoo.
