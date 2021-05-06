Celebrating Nurses Day with hero who saved patients battling with COVID

HOUSTON (CW39) — May 6 is National Nurses Day!

CW39’s Houston Happens Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey highlight Alexandra Flamm, who is a she-ro behind the mask that risked her life to save others battling with COVID-19.

CeraVe® supports healthcare professionals and expands its dedication with the premiere of Heroes Behind the Masks, a digital content series honoring nurses and their stories. According to a survey, 77 percent of nurses report spending more time caring for others than themselves.

