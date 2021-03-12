Celebrating Women’s History Month with Houston trailblazers
HOUSTON – March is Women’s History Month. There are several ways to honor and celebrate Houston trailblazers.
CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe spent the morning at The Heritage Society with Houston Historian, Mister McKinney along with local women of all generations.
Experience the Houston Women’s History Exhibit at The Heritage Society until March 31st. For more, please visit: https://www.heritagesociety.org/
Then enjoy a rare Houston Women’s History Tour with Mister McKinney on the Houston History Bus from now until April. For more information please text: 713-364-8674