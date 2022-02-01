The new book will equip parents with the knowledge and tools to help children understand the risks of the online world

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Crime Stoppers is working to help parents protect their children while they’re online.

Rania Mankarious, the CEO of Crime Stoppers Houston, released a new book called The Online World, What You Think You Know and What You Don’t Know. According to the National Center for Sexually Exploited Children, one of the most dangerous places for a child to be is at home online.

Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe spoke with Mankarious who says her new book will equip parents with the knowledge and tools to help children understand the risks of the online world.

By far, my greatest area of focus has been the subject matter of this book—the nexus between youth development, their engagement in the online world, inherent risks, the role parents play, the lack of understanding parents might have, and the exploration of strategic and evergreen solutions.” Rania Mankarious, CEO of Crime Stoppers Houston

The book focuses on four main areas to empower kids and address all possible areas of online concern for parents.

Parents can preorder the book now on theonlineworldbook.com. Mankarious says a portion of all sales will be donated to Crime Stoppers of Houston.

