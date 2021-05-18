Crime Tip Tuesday: Kids buying drugs or fake ‘prescription’ pills on social media

Houston Happens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON –  Are your kids buying drugs on social media? More and more young people are using social media to buy drugs. But often they’re getting counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, which is causing kids to overdose.

CW39 Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe spoke with Rania Mankarious, CEO of Crime Stoppers Houston, about the uberization of drugs and more in today’s Crime Tip Tuesday.

For more on Crime Stoppers Houston, please visit: https://crime-stoppers.org/

And for more on Rania Mankarious including her podcast, please visit: www.raniamankarious.com

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7AM 05182021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05182021

Sign up for your newsletter - CW39 Houston

NASA'S Osiris-Rex

Superman & Lois

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Softball-sized hail falls in Snyder, Texas

John Shrable, Meteorologist, San Francisco

Star Harvey with John Shrable

Star Harvey with Celina Quintana

Star Harvey with Russ Pappas

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Harris County Public Health Mosquito Vector

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC at 6am

Mosquito diseases - Carrigan Chauvin

Major drought in California - Jane King

Rain Tops Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Waterspout Spotted in Port Mansfield, TX Sunday - Adam Krueger

Monday Futurecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss