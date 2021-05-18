Crime Tip Tuesday: Kids buying drugs or fake ‘prescription’ pills on social media

HOUSTON – Are your kids buying drugs on social media? More and more young people are using social media to buy drugs. But often they’re getting counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, which is causing kids to overdose.

CW39 Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe spoke with Rania Mankarious, CEO of Crime Stoppers Houston, about the uberization of drugs and more in today’s Crime Tip Tuesday.

For more on Crime Stoppers Houston, please visit: https://crime-stoppers.org/

And for more on Rania Mankarious including her podcast, please visit: www.raniamankarious.com

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube