CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey dance with the Astros Shooting Stars

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros always have someone cheering them on! From fans in the stands, to Orbit, and the Shooting Stars.

Since the squad’s debut in 2014, the Shooting Stars have brought energy and excitement to Astros games. Whether tossing souvenirs to fans, dancing on the dugouts, singing along during the 7th Inning Stretch or volunteering in the Houston community, the Shooting Stars deliver spirit and passion on and off the field.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe has an Astros opening day tradition, of doing the Shooting Stars dance with them. Now that CW39 Houston Meteorologist Star Harvey is here, and already has the perfect name, it’s time to make her part of the squad.

For more on the Shooting Stars, please visit: https://www.mlb.com/astros/fans/shooting-stars