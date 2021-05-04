Did Maggie and Star get ‘School’d’ by elementary kids?

HOUSTON (CW39) – CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

Houston Happens’ main focus is to give the viewers what they need, want and look forward to. From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and fashion trends — this new lifestyle show is not afraid to give viewers what they are craving for around Houston.

Did Houston Happens Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey get “School’d” by elementary students with Fort Bend ISD today?

Watch to find out…

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Day, Maggie and Star gave shootouts to Fort Bend ISD’s Elementary Teachers of the Year for 2020 and 2021, Mr. Kelly Stavinoha and Ms. Rosa Castille. They both share why teaching students play a big role in their lives — professionally and personally.

