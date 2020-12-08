“Dino-mite” Drive-thru: Jurassic Quest brings socially distanced entertainment to Katy Mills Mall

KATY, Tx (NEXSTAR) — Live entertainment has basically gone “extinct” thanks to COVID-19. But, not any more! Jurassic Quest has brought it back to life with its socially distanced drive-thru experience at Katy Mills Mall.

Based in Houston, Jurassic Quest, the nation’s best touring dinosaur exhibit, has transformed the outdoor parking lot at the Katy Mills Mall into a prehistoric, interactive drive-thru experience, until December 20th.

The festivities kicked off with a stampede of prehistoric raptors, which took place Monday morning at Katy Mills Shopping Center.

The Jurassic Quest drive-thru features over 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as their 80-foot Spinosaurus and 50 foot-long Megalodon!

The best part is you get to enjoy and learn about all of these creatures from the comfort of your own vehicle. For $49 per vehicle (8 people or less), your dino crew can time-travel and enjoy about an hour-long ride back in time. You even get a FREE photo at the end.

For more, visit: www.jurassicquest.com

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.